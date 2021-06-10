Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,163 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,163 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.