Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $40.26 on Monday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

