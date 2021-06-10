MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,977,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

