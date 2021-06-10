Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SVMK by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

