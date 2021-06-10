Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DARE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

