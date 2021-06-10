Aegon’s (AEG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

