Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Million

Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $137.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.20 million and the highest is $137.50 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $559.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

