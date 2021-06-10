Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $559.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

