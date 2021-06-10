Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 2.7%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 18,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,410,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Insiders have sold 779,113 shares of company stock worth $15,237,432 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

