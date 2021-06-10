Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

