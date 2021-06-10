Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.90

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 7320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

