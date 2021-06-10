Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.38

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 11220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,769 shares of company stock worth $688,927 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.