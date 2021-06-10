Eric Yanagi Sells 208,800 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Yanagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Eric Yanagi sold 3,637 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $18,366.85.

PFMT opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 million, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of -0.73.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

