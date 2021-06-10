Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate in August 2020. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSL. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.43.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 176,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

