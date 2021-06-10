Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE PSX opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

