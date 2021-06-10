Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.79.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $10,449,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

