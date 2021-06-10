Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.96.

STX opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

