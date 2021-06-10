Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$16.30

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.26.

TCNGF stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

