Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

