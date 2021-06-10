Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Charter Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.