Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Murphy Oil worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,566 shares of company stock worth $2,130,152. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.