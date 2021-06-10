Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

CCCC opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

