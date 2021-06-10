Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,143 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,976,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHC opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.34.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

