Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $11,061,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 144,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 127,962 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

