Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

