The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $339,000 Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCM stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Mizuho started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

