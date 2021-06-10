31,094 Shares in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ICLK opened at $10.85 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.54.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

