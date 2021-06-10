Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SII. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SII stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

