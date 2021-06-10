Critical Review: Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) & Its Rivals

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is one of 52 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Montrose Environmental Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 8 7 0 2.47 Montrose Environmental Group Competitors 154 606 873 19 2.46

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.86, suggesting a potential downside of 43.36%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68% Montrose Environmental Group Competitors -43.86% -19.92% -8.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million -$57.95 million -10.86 Montrose Environmental Group Competitors $1.71 billion $102.69 million 46.48

Montrose Environmental Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group competitors beat Montrose Environmental Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.