Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pool by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $433.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $244.91 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

