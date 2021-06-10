iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 313,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 86,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.