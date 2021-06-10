The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -149.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

