Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 4.9% on Strong Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $39.64. 30,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,091,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

