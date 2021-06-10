Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

MSBI stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.