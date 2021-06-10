Alliance Global Partners Raises PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $18.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.