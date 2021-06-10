Alliance Global Partners Raises PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $18.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.27.
PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
