The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.27.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
