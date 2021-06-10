The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 182,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12,126.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 758,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 231,823 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

