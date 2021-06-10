Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.25.

Shares of OMCL opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.99. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

