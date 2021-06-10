Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.13. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

