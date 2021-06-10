Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

