Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,222 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15.

