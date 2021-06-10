Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,428,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 16.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,457,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 921,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 558,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,101,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,516,000 after purchasing an additional 446,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.25. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

