Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,422 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,351,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,782,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

