Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.48. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

