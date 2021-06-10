The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $353,000 Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ennis were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EBF opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $561.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

