Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $642.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.