$829.37 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report sales of $829.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.21 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $608.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,244 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

