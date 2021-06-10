Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $80.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the lowest is $77.80 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $57.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $328.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $388.60 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of ADC opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $73.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,603,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

