The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $367,000 Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Software were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1,397.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $924.66 million, a PE ratio of 166.29 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

