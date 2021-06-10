Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 50,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $97,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

