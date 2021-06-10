The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,189 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Ellington Financial worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $845.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

